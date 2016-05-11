BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss $6.5 million

May 11 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Collaboration revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for q1 of 2015

* Net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $6.5 million compared to a net loss of $4.0 million for Q1 of 2015

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)