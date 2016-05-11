BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss $6.5 million

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Collaboration revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for q1 of 2015
* Net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $6.5 million compared to a net loss of $4.0 million for Q1 of 2015
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items