2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp increases regular quarterly dividend to $0.10/share

May 11 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp says increased its regular quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share, from 8 cents per share

* Wabtec increases dividend 25%; shareholders approve company proposals at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

