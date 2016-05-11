版本:
BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics Q1 revenue $1.5 mln vs $100,000

May 11 Onconova Therapeutics Inc :

* Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Reports recent business highlights and first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

