BRIEF-Rapid7 Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.23

May 11 Rapid7 Inc :

* Sees Q2 total revenue $35.4 to $36.8 million

* Sees Q2 net loss per share (non-gaap) $0.25 to $0.23

* Sees FY total revenue $149.0 to $154.0 million

* Sees FY net loss per share (non-gaap) $0.96 to $0.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.92, revenue view $149.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rapid7 Announces Record Revenue And 48% Year-Over-Year growth with first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

