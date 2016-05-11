BRIEF-Rapid7 Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.23

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Rapid7 Inc :
* Sees Q2 total revenue $35.4 to $36.8 million
* Sees Q2 net loss per share (non-gaap) $0.25 to $0.23
* Sees FY total revenue $149.0 to $154.0 million
* Sees FY net loss per share (non-gaap) $0.96 to $0.86
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.92, revenue view $149.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rapid7 Announces Record Revenue And 48% Year-Over-Year growth with first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.23
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38
* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.