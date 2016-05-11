版本:
BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 11 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc says estimates that it has capital resources to reach beyond final analysis of seamless and continue existing programs through end of 2017

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

