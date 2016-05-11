版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Cymabay qtrly loss per share $0.29

May 11 Cymabay Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Cymabay reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐