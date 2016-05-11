BRIEF-WSFS appoints Dominic Canuso as CFO

May 11 Wsfs Financial Corp

* Canuso most recently served as senior director of finance at barclaycard us

* Rodger levenson who served as interim cfo , will continue in role as evp, chief corporate development officer

* Wsfs welcomes dominic c. Canuso, mba and cfa as chief financial officer and announces other executive transitions