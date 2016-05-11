BRIEF-Intrinsyc qtrly earnings per share $0.02

May 11 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp

* Intrinsyc technologies corp says qtrly revenue of us$4.3 million, up 90% over same period in prior year of us$2.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 90% over prior year