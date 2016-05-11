BRIEF-Intrinsyc qtrly earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp
* Intrinsyc technologies corp says qtrly revenue of us$4.3 million, up 90% over same period in prior year of us$2.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Intrinsyc technologies corp says qtrly revenue of us$4.3 million, up 90% over same period in prior year of us$2.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 90% over prior year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring