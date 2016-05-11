版本:
BRIEF-Evertec Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.41

May 11 Evertec Inc

* Increases 2016 guidance range

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $376.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evertec reports preliminary first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $95.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $92.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.59 to $1.66

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $378 million to $385 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

