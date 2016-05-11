版本:
BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 earnings per share $0.04

May 11 Trio-tech International :

* Tech reports net income of $0.17 per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 versus $0.05 per share last year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue rose 9.5 percent to $9.355 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

