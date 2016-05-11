BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Inc announces proposed public offering

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Gastar Exploration Inc
* Intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share
* Intends to use net proceeds for funding an expanded drilling program on its stack play acreage in Oklahoma
* Gastar Exploration Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring