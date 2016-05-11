版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Inc announces proposed public offering

May 11 Gastar Exploration Inc

* Intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds for funding an expanded drilling program on its stack play acreage in Oklahoma

* Gastar Exploration Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐