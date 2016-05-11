版本:
BRIEF-Metlife appoints new head of investor relations

May 11 Metlife Inc

* Hall will join company effective june 1, and succeeds Ed Spehar

* Hall joins Metlife from Wells Fargo Securities

* John Hall to join Metlife as head of investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

