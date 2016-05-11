BRIEF-CPI Card sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50-$0.58

May 11 Cpi Card Group Inc

* Sees 2016 net sales between $335 million and $355 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.50 to $0.58

* Market trends will impact u.s. Market demand in 2016 for emv card production at a level significantly below prior expectations

* Currently anticipate U.S. Debit and credit net sales will be significantly below our original expectations for 2016

* 2016 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $436.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CPI Card Group Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $86.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S