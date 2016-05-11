版本:
BRIEF-Identiv reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.83

May 11 Identiv Inc

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.83

* Q1 revenue $12.5 million versus $14.9 million

* "Confirm our previously communicated guidance for year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

