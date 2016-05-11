版本:
BRIEF-Beigene reports Q1 loss per share $0.97

May 11 Beigene Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.97

* Revenue for the three months ended march 31, 2016 was $0.68 million, compared to $1.38 million for the three months ended march 31, 2015

* Beigene reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

