BRIEF-Shawcor reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.12

May 11 Shawcor Ltd

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.12

* Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to C$366 million

* Order backlog was $358 million at March 31, 2016, down from $452 million at December 31, 2015

* Financial performance will decline materially during Q2 and company expects to report a significant operating loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

