BRIEF-Immucell Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 11 Immucell Corp

* Immucell announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

