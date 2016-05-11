版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-MTS Inc Qtrly EPS $0.24

May 11 MTS Inc

* Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.22

* Qtrly EPS $0.24

* Qtrly operating revenues $250.7 million versus $255.9 million

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.325 per share for q2 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.34, revenue view c$254.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Results For First Quarter Of 2016 As Customer-First transformation enters next stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐