2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Nephros Q1 revenue $590,000

May 11 Nephros Inc

* Nephros reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $590,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

