BRIEF-Parks! America Q2 sales $883,900

May 11 Parks! America Inc

* Parks! America reports strong net sales growth and results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2016

* Q2 sales $883,900 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

