BRIEF-Quorum Health Q1 revenue rose 0.4 pct to $549.6 mln

May 11 Quorum Health Corp

* Company reaffirms 2016 annual financial outlook

* Quorum health corporation announces first quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $549.6 million

* Q1 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $549.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

