2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Caretrust REIT Inc Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

May 11 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Sees 2016 normalized ffo per diluted share of approximately $1.06 to $1.08

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caretrust REIT, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

