2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Penske Automotive announces pricing of senior subordinated notes

May 11 Penske Automotive Group Inc

* Pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate senior subordinated notes due 2026 at 5.5%

* Penske automotive group announces pricing of $500.0 million senior subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

