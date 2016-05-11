版本:
BRIEF-Cenveo Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 from cont ops

May 11 Cenveo Inc :

* Reiterates 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $434.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cenveo announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 0.7 percent to $432.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

