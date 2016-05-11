版本:
BRIEF-Envirostar Q3 earnings per share $0.11

May 11 Envirostar Inc :

* Envirostar, Inc. Announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue rose 82.6 percent to $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

