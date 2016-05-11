版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Arca Biopharma Q1 loss per share $0.40

May 11 Arca Biopharma Inc :

* Arca Biopharma Inc On Genetic-Af trial says expects outcome of interim analysis in Q2 of 2017.

* Arca Biopharma announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

