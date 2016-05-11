版本:
BRIEF-Innovative Solutions & Support Q2 earnings per share $0.09

May 11 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc :

* Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales $8.7 million versus $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

