2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli Group Q1 loss per share $0.003

May 11 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Qtrly revenues $9.1 million versus $9.6 million

* Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc. Reports first quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.003 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

