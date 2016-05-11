版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Orient Paper Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 11 Orient Paper Inc

* Orient paper, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue rose 5.3 percent to $27.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

