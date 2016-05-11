版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Cynapsus Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.68

May 11 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.68

* Cynapsus Therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

