BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 11 Weibo Corp Says Q1 Value

* Added services ("vas") revenue increased 17% year over year to $20.0 million

* Weibo corp says monthly active users in march 2016 grew 32% year over year to 261 million, 85% of which were mobile users

* Qtrly advertising and marketing revenue increased 25% year over year to $99.2 million

* Weibo corp says average daily active users in march 2016 grew 35% year over year to 120 million

* Q2 revenue view $135.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weibo reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $119.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $138 million to $143 million