BRIEF-Neenah Paper Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

May 11 Neenah Paper Inc

* Neenah paper reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $242.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

