版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Gulf Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.14

May 11 Gulf Resources Inc :

* Utilization ratio decreased by 2% for three-month period ended march 31, 2016

* "do not know how Chinese economy will fare during remainder of 2016"

* Gulf Resources reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $34.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐