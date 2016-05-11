版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-China Lodging Group Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share RMB 0.31 excluding items

May 11 China Lodging Group Ltd :

* Qtrly net revenues increased 18.8% year-over-year to RMB1,438.0 million

* Qtrly net revenues increased 18.8% year-over-year to $223.0 million

* Diluted earnings per ads were $0.16 for q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue RMB 1.438 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.39 billion

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share RMB 0.31 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.25

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 12 to 15 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view RMB 0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

