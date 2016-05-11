BRIEF-China Lodging Group Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share RMB 0.31 excluding items

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 China Lodging Group Ltd :
* Qtrly net revenues increased 18.8% year-over-year to RMB1,438.0 million
* Qtrly net revenues increased 18.8% year-over-year to $223.0 million
* Diluted earnings per ads were $0.16 for q1 of 2016
* China lodging group, limited reports first quarter of 2016 results
* Q1 revenue RMB 1.438 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.39 billion
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share RMB 0.31 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.25
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 12 to 15 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view RMB 0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
