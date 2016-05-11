BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces voting results from 2016 annual meeting

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Precision Drilling Corp
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces voting results from the 2016 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.