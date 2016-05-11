BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q1 loss per share c$0.09

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Birchcliff Energy Ltd
* Quarterly average production of 41,958 boe per day in q1 of 2016, a 9% increase
* Net planned capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced to $103.5 million
* Annual average production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day
* Qtrly funds flow of $0.14 per basic common share
* Made decision to defer completion, equipping, tie-in of two montney/doig horizontal wells that we drilled in q1 of 2016 until 2017
* Estimated total capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced from $128.0 million to $122.5 million
* Birchcliff energy ltd. Announces 2016 first quarter results and record quarterly average production
* Q1 loss per share c$0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.