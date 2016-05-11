版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Shutterstock appoints Deirdre Bigley to board

May 11 Shutterstock Inc

* Deirdre m. Bigley , chief marketing officer for bloomberg l.p, has been appointed to company's board of directors

* Shutterstock announces appointment of Deirdre Bigley to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

