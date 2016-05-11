版本:
2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Acco Brands names Boris Elisman as chairman

May 11 Acco Brands Corp

* Elisman succeeds robert j. Keller , who will remain a director

* Elisman retains titles of president and chief executive officer

* Boris elisman named chairman of acco brands corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

