版本:
中国
2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.31

May 11 Axsome Therapeutics Inc

* Its cash will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into q3 of 2017

* Axsome therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

