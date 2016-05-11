版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living qtrly same property net operating income up 6 pct

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Sienna senior living inc qtrly overall same property net operating income up 6.0%

* Sienna senior living inc qtrly affo per share $0.348

* Sienna senior living inc qtrly offo per share $0.288

* Sienna senior living inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

