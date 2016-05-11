版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says it still expects Valspar deal to close in 2017

May 11 The Sherwin

* Williams co - companies continue to expect transaction to close by end of q1 calendar year 2017

* Williams -companies have each received request for additional information and documentary material from ftc

* Williams company and valspar receive second request from ftc under Hart-Scott-Rodino act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐