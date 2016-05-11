BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says it still expects Valspar deal to close in 2017

May 11 The Sherwin

* Williams co - companies continue to expect transaction to close by end of q1 calendar year 2017

* Williams -companies have each received request for additional information and documentary material from ftc

* Williams company and valspar receive second request from ftc under Hart-Scott-Rodino act