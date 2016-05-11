版本:
BRIEF-Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.04

May 11 Student Transportation Inc

* "lower fuel cost has been a tailwind for us and we expect that to continue into fiscal 2017"

* Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $173.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $167.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

