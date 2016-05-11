版本:
BRIEF-Sirios says on its way to complete the acquisition of Cheechoo

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Sirios on its way to complete the acquisition of cheechoo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SOI.V ] )

