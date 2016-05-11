BRIEF-Bonterra Energy qtrly net loss per share $0.35

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra energy corp qtrly funds flow per share $0.49
* Bonterra energy corp qtrly net loss per share $0.35
* Increased q1 2016 production to 12,882 boe per day compared to 12,204 boe per day
* During quarter, realized production volumes were impacted by approximately 1,100 boe per day
* Realized production volumes impacted by shut-in of uneconomic production caused by low prices, deferral of well workover maintenance program
* Bonterra energy corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.