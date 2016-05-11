版本:
BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure qtrly AFFO per share C$0.023

May 11 Capstone Infrastructure Corp

* Qtrly revenue c$88.5 million versus c$90.2 million

* Qtrly affo per share c$0.023

* Capstone infrastructure corporation announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

