BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure qtrly loss per share $0.13

May 11 Polaris Infrastructure Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $12.6 million versus $12.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Polaris infrastructure announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

