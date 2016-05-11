版本:
BRIEF-Lanesborough REIT reports 2016 first quarter results

May 11 Lanesborough Reit

* Completed Q1-2016 with negative FFO of $4.3 million, compared to negative FFO of $1.9 million in Q1-2015

* Lanesborough REIT reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

