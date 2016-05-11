BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum qtrly loss per share $0.13

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Gross oil production of 69,100 bbl (working interest 44,900 bbl) for three months ended march 31, 2016
* 800 bbl/d (working interest 500 bbl/d) average oil production for three months ended march 31, 2016
* 2016 cash capital expenditure forecast of $62 million announced on March 16, 2016 remains unchanged
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2016 financial and operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.