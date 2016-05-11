版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Mood Media Corp Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 11 Mood Media Corp

* Affirms 2016 guidance for positive free cash flow & stable EBITDA

* Q1 revenue $111.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Mood media reports first quarter 2016 EBITDA of $21.8 million & free cash flow of $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

