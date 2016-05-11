版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Alexza Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 Q1 financial results

May 11 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Net loss for q1 was $3.4 million compared to $0.4 million during same quarter in 2015

* Alexza reports 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

